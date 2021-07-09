Ronda Lou Moyers, 77, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 5, 2021 in her home after a long illness. She was born on October 23, 1943 to the late Orville Yohn and Mildred May Bragg and graduated from Kokomo High School in 1961.

On May 5, 1963 Ronda married Isaac Moyers Jr. and celebrated 47 years of marriage until his death in 2010.

Ronda retired from General Motors after 36 years. She was a life-long member of Faith United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including teaching Sunday school, young director and choir. She was a volunteer at CASA where she received the 2011 Indiana CASA Volunteer of the Year.

Ronda is survived by her children: Tracy Moyers of Hammond, IN; Tricia (James) Richardson of Sharpsville, IN; Charles (Kimberly) Moyers of San Tan Valley, AZ; Trever (Erin) Moyers of Kokomo, IN; special person Shelly Kinsey of West Lafayette, IN; sister Rhodalee Mast of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren Austin Moyers, Mallory Johnson, Shaq, Mckenna Fehd, Mitchel, Megan Richardson, Haley Richardson, Tristen Moyers, Tanner Moyers, Michaela Bennett, Ellery Bennett, Nathan Bennett, and Callen Bennett; great grandchildren Zaylen Johnson, Zuri Johnson, and Hudson Fehd.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Isaac Moyers Jr.

Ronda never knew a stranger and remained friends with many of her childhood friends and the many she gathered throughout her life.

Visitation is to be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (700 E Southway Blvd, Kokomo, IN 46902) from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Services will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made out to the Kokomo Urban Outreach located at 1706 Home Avenue, Kokomo, IN 46902.

Tippecanoe Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting with the arrangements.