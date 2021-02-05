Ronald “Ron” Leon Cochran, 58, Forest, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at his home after a short battle with thyroid cancer. He was born August 7, 1962, in Frankfort, the son of Max and Barbara (Witsman) Cochran.
Ron was a 1982 graduate of Clinton Central High School. As a young adult, he enjoyed his time working at the Dinner Bell Café in Burlington. He was a lifelong member of Union Baptist Church, where he served as a custodian for 20 years. Ron was an avid sports fan. He especially liked to cheer on the Indianapolis Colts and the Purdue Boilermakers. His favorite pastime was collecting train memorabilia.
He is survived by his sister, Diana (David) Crum; nephews, Phil Cochran, Travis Cochran, Shawn Stevens; nieces, Lacee Cochran, Danielle (Jim) Hollingsworth; sisters-in-law, Lesa Stevens, Cindy Eveland; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Barbara (Witsman) Cochran; brothers, Mark Cochran, Stan Cochran; and sister, Nancy.
In honor of Ron’s wishes, cremation will take place. Contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to Union Cemetery in care of Diana Crum. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Ronald "Ron" Leon Cochran's family, please visit our floral store.