Ronald “Ron” Gale Jarrett, 72, Kokomo, passed away 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Greenfield Health Care in Greenfield, IN. He was born March 14, 1948, in Kokomo, the son of the late George Robert and Ilean (Sanders) Jarrett. On May 15, 1992, he married Suzie Jackson, and she survives.
Ron attended Western High School and following was enlisted in the United States Army. During his service, he was awarded a Purple Heart and National Defense Service Medal. Ron went on to retire from Delco Electronics in 2004. He enjoyed gardening, mowing, and fishing. Ron liked taking trips to Florida and gambling at the Blue Chip Casino. He was an avid runner and loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Lisa (Mark) Blacklidge, Tricia Bailey, Chuck (Rosa) Jackson, Adam Jarrett, Angie Nelson, Becky Boley; grandchildren, Doug Bailey, Kara (Justin) Carter, Kelcie Blacklidge, Linsey Blacklidge, CJ Jackson, Luke Jackson, Ethan Kinney; great-grandchildren, Dallas Wake Carter, Lakelyn Rae Carter; brother, Bob (Becky) Jarrett; nephew, Jeff Martin; niece, Kim (Bob) Jarrett; and brother-in-law, Ed Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Judy Johnson.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Kim Jarrett officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
