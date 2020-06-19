Ronald “R.G.” Dean George, 73, of Greentown, Indiana, was not alone, but surrounded by love on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 3:18 a.m. after he passed away. He was born December 12, 1946, in Kokomo, to Claude E. and Winifred (Pierce) George. He graduated from Eastern High School in 1965 and proudly served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He worked as a millwright for General Motors/Delco before being lucky enough to retire in 1990. Ron married Jinger Shepherd, on March 18, 1997, who survives and will never be alone.
Ronnie was a member of the Greentown American Legion Post 317, the Elk’s Lodge 2753 in Bonita Springs and a former member of the Elk’s Lodge 190 in Kokomo. He was a man that loved to play; from football in his youth to riding motorcycles, fishing, playing cards, traveling, golfing and gambling. Greentown was his home, but he also enjoyed his time in Bonita Springs, Florida.
He is survived by the love of his life, Jinger; the most loyal of friends; two daughters from his first marriage to Linda George, Michelle (Bob) Atkinson of New Haven and Kelli (Ken) Austin of Converse along with Jinger’s sons from her marriage to Don Shepherd, Mike (Kim) Shepherd of Russiaville, Chuck (Mary Beth) Shepherd and John (Carissa) Shepherd both of Greentown. He is also survived by their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Katherine (Josh) Sirk with their girls Emma, Nora, Liza and Evie, Neal Harshman, Grant Atkinson, Shane Atkinson, Emilie Austin with her son Claude, Elissa (Conner) Page, Margaret Austin, A.J. Austin, Madi Shepherd, Cali Shepherd, Karlyne Shepherd, Molly Shepherd, Luke Shepherd, Breckyn Shepherd and Boulder Shepherd; brothers-in-law Tim Metz and Judd (Nancy) Mason; sisters-in-law, Jo Ellen (Bob) Almond and Judy (Jeff) Childs; nephews, Jeremy (Jessica) Metz, Bobby (Tiffany) Almond and Brian (Jamie) Almond; and nieces, Loren (Will) Bumbalough, Kelley (Eric) Jacobsen, Kate Childs with fiancé Stephen Franks and Kristin Mason with fiancé Curt Barkey. Proceeding him in death were his parents; in-laws, Joe (June) Mason; sister, Carolyn Metz and Benjamin “Shit Head”, the friend with all the secrets.
R.G. was quoted in a newspaper article as saying “It’s just been a fantastic experience. Go one day at a time and it will all fit into place and we’ll go on. Today is Wednesday and tomorrow will be Thursday. That’s just the way I look at things. If you can’t put a little humor in it, it ain’t worth trying to do.”
A graveside service will be held at 3:18 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Greenlawn Cemetery with Judy Childs memorializing. Greentown American Legion Post 317 will provide military honors. Visit with the family from Noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Legion, 111 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Instead of withering flowers, waving flag contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to the Greentown American Legion Post 317 Flag Fund, P.O. Box 317, Greentown, IN 46936. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hasler & Stout Funeral Home. Memories and messages may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. BE SURE TO PUT A LITTLE HUMOR IN IT!
