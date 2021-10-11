Ronald Mosier

Ronald Gene Mosier, age 73, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Ron was born July 28, 1948 in Jamestown, New York to the late Albert and Helen (Clark) Mosier.
He spent 28 years working at Haynes International, retiring as a Shear Operator.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his sons, Chris, Craig, and Steven Mosier; his daughter, Amanda Henson (Hank); his siblings, John and Patricia; and his grandchildren, Mariah Henson, Andrea Mosier, Paytan Henson, Jacob White, Brandon Gibson, Cassidy Mosier, Cammie Mosier, and Carrie Anne Mosier.
A Celebration of Life for Ron will be held at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 1-3pm.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Mosier family.