Ronald Lee Meacham, 69, passed away in Kokomo on October 26, 2020. He was born to the late Joseph and Esther (Hoffman) Meacham on October 18, 1951. Ron graduated from Kokomo High School in 1969, later marrying Carlyia Lynn Banter in August of 1987. Ron worked for the United States Postal Service from 1971 until his retirement in 2000. Ron enjoyed fishing with his family and watching sports. His favorite teams were the New York Yankees and the Miami Dolphins, as well as IU basketball. Ron was a wonderful man, with such a huge heart for anyone and everyone. You could not ask for a better father. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. Ron is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Carlyia; and his son, Trent Pierce. Ron is survived by his sister, Joyce Snyder (Monte); his two brothers, William Meacham (Cathy) and Kenneth Meacham (Sandy); his daughters, Shannon Doster (Michael) and Crystal Meacham; his son, Brady Pierce; four grandchildren, Brandon Meacham, Adonis Doster (Julia), London Meacham, and Alexis Pierce; two great grandchildren, Jayden and Marlo Doster, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services for Ron will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, November 3rd, at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation from 12-1pm, also at the Mortuary. Ron will be laid to rest at Kokomo Memorial Park.
