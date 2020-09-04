Ronald Lee Hatt, of Kokomo, passed away suddenly at home on the 30 of August, 2020. He was born to the late Ralph and Caroline (Morris) Hatt on September 29, 1954. Ron graduated Taylor High School with the class of 1973 and attended Trade Schooling for his Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, Journeyman Plumbing License and was a Certified member of Johnson Controls Systems as a Licensed Air Conditioning Technician. He worked for St. Joe Hospital Kokomo in the early 1980s-1991 and Logansport Memorial Hospital as the Maintenance Department Manager 1991-1998 the Kokomo Housing Authority until his retirement in 2011.
Ron enjoyed retirement and loved spending every moment he could with his grandchildren because they were his life. Ron was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and enjoyed sharing his knowledge about the things he loved with all he could. Surviving Ronald is his two children, Jennifer Hatt (Everette) and Jason Hatt (Jessica); grandchildren, Dalton, Devon, Evvie, Allyson, Spencer, and Maddison, and siblings, Ralph Jr., Rebecca and Rita Hatt. There will be a graveside service for Ron at Crown Point Cemetery on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 11am. Pastor Toph Elkins will officiate the committal.