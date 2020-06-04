Ronald Lee Fields

Ronald L. Fields passed away at 11:30 a.m. on May 31, 2020 at Community East Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born March 24, 1952 to Charles N. and Kathleen A. Fields. He graduated from Kokomo High School and retired from Delphi.
Ronald is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Jason and Amanda Fields of Avon, and Eric fields of Missouri; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Cirstyn, Brayden, Kaylin, Alexis, Michelle, and Eric; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles “Bud” and Diana Fields of Galveston, and Jeff and Lori Fields of Peru; and several nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shirley Norton and Carolyn Miller.
Visitation will be Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 South Webster Street, with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park. You can find Ronald’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com, where you may sign the register and leave a message for the family.