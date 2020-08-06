Ronald L. Quinnette passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 in Winterhaven, Florida. Ron was born in Kokomo, IN, on July 11, 1935, to Gladys (Strahan) and Everett Quinnette.

Ron married Carolyn Talbert on July 26, 1956, and they had two sons – Gary and Guy. Carolyn preceded Ron in death on November 29, 1994. On January 21, 1995, Ron and Lavena “Tootie” Tilley were married.

Ron is survived by his wife, Tootie, Winterhaven, FL; his younger sister, Marilyn (Bill) Carmichael, Kokomo, IN; his children Gary (JoAnn), Kokomo, IN and Guy (Cindy), Greenwood, IN; grandchildren Amy (Chris) Prather, Noblesville, IN, Abby (Zach) Ford, Indianapolis, IN, Andrew (Madi) Quinnette, Indianapolis, IN, Justin Quinnette, Greenwood, IN, Kaylin (Zane) Ubelhor, Bloomington, IN, and Elissa Quinnette, Greenwood, IN; and a source of joy in his final years, seven great-grandchildren. Additionally, Ron enjoyed knowing and is survived by step-children and step-grandchildren in the Tilley family.

Ron graduated from Kokomo High School in 1953. Following graduation, Ron began his 32 year career at Continental Steel – first as a foreman and later as a superintendent. He retired in 1984, which gave him the opportunity to deepen a special friendship with Dick Sanburn as he began working at Dick Sanburn Sporting Goods over the next 10 years.

A celebration of life to honor Ron will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Columbia Club of Kokomo (Wildcat Creek Golf Course – 1631 Foxfire Lane.). The family will honor Ron with brief remarks and tribute beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Food and drinks will be served; attire is casual, and all are welcome. In an effort to keep all guests and families safe, social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks (while indoors) are required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91stStreet, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Please continue to share memories at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com