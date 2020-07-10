Ronald Keith Shoemaker

Ronald was born on November 16, 1938 in Middletown, Ohio to James Allen Shoemaker and Rosamay (Wilson) Shoemaker.

Ronald graduated from Northwestern High School, Kokomo, IN and joined the United States Navy on July 9, 1958. He was assigned to the Communication Department aboard the USS Randolph CVS-15 stationed in Norfolk, VA. The highlight of his naval career was his department received an award for "demonstrating excellence in all phases of communication" in 1962 as well as being privileged to meet John H. Glenn, the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, when Glenn came aboard the Randolph on February 20, 1962.

When Ron's service to this country ended on May 11, 1962, he came home and married the love of his lie, Betty Joyce Adams, on Sept. 2, 1962, and she survives.

Ronald worked for Delco/Delphi for 30 years. When he retired in 2006, he had worked in skilled trades as a Tool and Die Maker, Mould Maker, and Model Maker as well as earning an Associate of Science Degree for his trade.

Ronald's greatest joy here on Earth was doing service for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As a Gideon, he enjoyed giving out Bibles at Ivy Tech and IU Kokomo, the Encampment in September, and the Howard County Jail.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

His family also brought joy to his life. He is survived by his children, Terry Robert (Suzan) Shoemaker, Lori Ann (David) Denney, and Vicki Shoemaker, daughter-in-law. Grandchildren: Katrina Shoemaker, Kristen (John) Schafer, Jonathan Shoemaker, Alyssa Shoemaker, Eden Shoemaker, Emma Shoemaker, Hope Denny, Grace Denney. Step-grandchildren: Ashley and Amanda Moyer. Sister, Jo Lynn Collins, brother, James (Polly) Shoemaker. He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Shoemaker, his parents, and sister, Judith Huse.

The family wishes to thank Deborah, Jeni, Molly, and Janelle, nurses for St. Vincent Hospice, Kokomo, for their loving care they gave Ronald during his final hours here on Earth.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S Webster St., Kokomo, IN 46902. Funeral services will be held at the Mortuary at 1:00pm on Monday July 13, 2020 with Senior Pastor Keith Treadway, of Bible Baptist Church, Kokomo, IN, officiating. Following the service, Ronald will be laid to rest at Albright Cemetery, Kokomo, IN, with military honors provided by the VFW Military Rites Team.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www. ellersmortuarywebster.com