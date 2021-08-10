Ronald J. Angleton, 69 of Tipton passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 22, 1952 in Kokomo, Indiana to Glen Angleton and Garnet Delp (Harding). On October 8, 1977 in Logansport, Indiana he married Gail (Walker) Angleton who survives.
Ron graduated from Logansport High School in 1971. He entered the United States Marine Corps in 1972 and served his country for 8 years. He was stationed in California during his enlistment. Being in the Marine Corps was a goal Ron wanted to accomplish. He was inspired by his brother Tom, who also served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Ron was a fork truck operator; he worked at the Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo and then transferred to the plant in Tipton to finish his career. He retired after working for them for 25 years. Ron was a member of UAW Local #685.
Ron enjoyed collecting military memorabilia and Marx Toys from the 1950’s and 1960’s. He and his wife Gail traveled together to many gun and toy shows around the Midwest. Ron was also an avid reader of military history and biographies. He favored books about World War II, the Civil War, and anything concerning the Marine Corps. Many times Ron and his wife journeyed east to Washington, D.C., Quantico, Virginia to the Marine Corps Museum and Gettysburg.
Ron and Gail were blessed to have shared 43 years together, raising two children, Eric and Robyn Angleton. He is also survived by a grandson, Austyn; two nieces and several cousins. He was preceded in death by both his parents.
Ron’s funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Ron will be laid to rest at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Logansport with military honors. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to be made in Ron’s honor to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org/, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY, 10306 or any charity of choice that helps military veterans and their families.