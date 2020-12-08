Ronald D. Hickman Sr., 70, Kokomo, passed away 5:50pm, Friday December 4, 2020. He was born April 4, 1950 in Kokomo to Francis and Ramona (Mossholder) Hickman. He married Bonnie Lou Shutt on June 16, 1997. She preceded him in death.
Ronald began working at a young age as he gained the knowledge and tools in construction. He was self-employed most of his life and also worked in scrap metal collection. He enjoyed working on cars and trucks and often would trade in a nice vehicle for a vehicle that needed so work simply for the challenge. He also loved spending time with his grandson and “best friend” CJ Randolph.
Ronald is survived by his children, Wayne Shutt, Ronnie Hickman, Jr., Troy Hickman, Louie Steel, Angie Shutt, Mandy Herrington, Brandy Gibson, and Falisha Shutt; brother Timothy Hickman; 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Ramona Hickman; sister, Linda Wooley, brother, James Hickman; and grandchildren, Ashley Caine and Romeo Randolph.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s honor to the family in care of the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Ronald's family, please visit our floral store.