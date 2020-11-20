Ronald Foster Geyer, 82, Kokomo, passed away at 3:17 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo surrounded by his family. He was born March 1, 1938, in Indianapolis, the son of the late Norman A. & Ruth M. (Byers) Geyer. He was married to Estella-Marie Balog at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kokomo, by Rev. Garth Shepard, on May 16, 1959,
Ronald was a 1955 graduate of Broadripple High School and attended Indiana University in Bloomington. Ronald left college to serve in the United States Navy. After his service with the Navy, he attended Purdue Extension and then completed training at Greer Tech in Chicago as a Body and Fender Technician. He was a skilled craftsman who owned and operated Geyer Building & Remodeling from 1967-2017.
Ronald was a member of First Church of the Nazarene where he was active in the church choir and Great Day Quartet as a base singer. He had been a member of Courtland Avenue Friends Church where he was part of the Transformers Quartet. He was a member of the Kokomo Men of Note. He also served as an assistant scout master for Troop #540 and coached little league when his children were active in scouting and youth sports. Ronald was a very caring man who loved people and would help anyone in need.
Along with his wife of 61 years, Estella-Marie, Ronald is also survived by his children, Marcy Jo (Andy) Coil, Janice Kay (John) Freshe, Ronald Norman (fiancé, Julie Linberg) Geyer and John Samuel Geyer; grandchildren, Jason Allen (finace, Tammy Wells) Geyer, John Jacob (fiancé, Amber Julian) Geyer, Caleb Patrick Coil, Casey (John) Boozer and Samantha Linberg; great-grandchildren, Aurora Jane Marie Geyer, Savanna and Ray Linberg, and Linden, Jack and Calliope Boozer; niece and nephews, Terri Louise (Gordon) Smith, Jerry Wade Marsh and William Arthur Marsh.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Norma Louise Marsh; and step-grandson, Erik Linberg.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, November 23, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Stan Zurcher officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Springs Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-6 pm Sunday at the church. The use of masks will be required for guests attending the visitation and funeral service for Ronald. Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s memory to First Church of the Nazarene. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
