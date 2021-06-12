Ronald Eugene Keyser, 80, Flora, passed away 8:10 am on Sunday June 6, 2021, at his home. He was born March 14, 1941, in Mishawaka, IN, the son of the late Alfred J. and Alice M. (Wagner) Keyser. On April 1, 1966, he married Connie Dianne Quier, and she survives.
Ronald was a 1961 graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School. He earned the rank of E-6 Staff Sergeant in the United States Army. He served for 18 years in the National Guard and 6 years in the Reserves. After the military, Ronald worked at Logansport State Hospital for 35 years as the Head Chef. He enjoyed wood working in his workshop, cooking at festivals for food vendors, and having yard sales with his nephews.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Brian (Shannon) Keyser, Carolyn Keyser; and numerous nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Robert and Doris.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A celebration of life and graveside service will be held later at Beech Grove Cemetery in Carroll County, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ronald’s memory to the Diabetes Association. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
