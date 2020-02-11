Ronald Eugene Beatty

Ronald Eugene Beatty, 84, of Kokomo passed away at 9:05 AM Sunday February 9, 2020 at Waterford Place Health Campus. Born June 6, 1935 in Kokomo, he was the son of the late Orville Beatty and Thelma (Shrock) Beatty. On September 30, 2000, he married Nancy (Goins), and she survives. He was a police officer in Texas for several years; also worked at Guardian Glass in Corsicana, Texas for 17 years, retiring in 1997. He loved golfing and camping out in Tennessee. He also loved watching old westerns and was a member of Southside Apostolic Church. Survivors include his wife Nancy Beatty; three sons Dan (Linda) Faucett, John (Maudie) Faucett and Ronald Eugene Beatty Jr.; one daughter Cindy (Don) Yandell; one sister Sandy Turpin; also many grandchildren, great grandchildren, one niece Rhonda (Scott) Daily and one nephew Marney (Sharon) Turpin. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Thursday February 13, 2020 at Southside Apostolic Church, 1716 E. Firmin Street, Kokomo. Pastor Keith Mosier will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden, Kokomo. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Thursday at the church.

