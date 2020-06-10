Ronald Dee Mills, 71, Kokomo, passed away at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home. He was born January 12, 1949 in Kokomo, the son of John Henry & Bonnie (Miller) Graves. On May 28, 1969 he married Wanda Lou Otto and she preceded him in death January 21, 2020.
Ron was a 1967 graduate of Kokomo High School. He went on to serve our country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Chrysler Corporation.
Ron enjoyed travel as well as spending quality time with family, especially his grandchildren and beloved dog, Katie. He enjoyed trips to casinos, riding his motorcycle and shooting.
He is survived by his children, Julie (Rob) Morgan and John (Christine) Mills; grandchildren, Maranda (Tucker) Bales-Corder, Shane Bales, and Jacob Mills; great-granddaughter, Adalynn Bales; and sisters-in-law, Doris Otto and Julia Knipe Mills.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, twin brother, Don Mills and brother-in-law, Wayne Otto.
A memorial service celebrating Ron’s life will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4 pm until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Ronald's family, please visit our floral store.