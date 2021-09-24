Ronald A Hale

Ronald Allen Hale, 76, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on September 19, 2021 unexpectedly at his home. He was born on June 23, 1945 in Marion, Indiana, the son of Donald Omer and Theda Elizabeth (Blanton) Hale. Ron graduated from Van Buren Highschool before working at RCA Marion for a while. He was then hired on at Chrysler, he was there for 32 years before retiring from Local UAW #685 1997. He married Jerri (Stewart) in 1995, they spent winters in Sebring, Florida for 23 years, he really enjoyed that. He was very active and loved riding his bike and playing tennis. He was an avid IU and Chicago Cubs fan.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jerri; children, Bradley (Carol) Hale of Utah, Chris (Patti) Hale of Van Buren, IN, Melissa (Jim Gibson) Hale of Gas City, IN, and Scott (Amy) Logan of Kokomo, IN; siblings, Glendora Furnish of Marion and Shirley (Louie) Hodge of Marion; grandchildren, Dakota Hale, Michael Gibson, Bryce Logan and Lea Logan; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum, 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Friday, September 24, 2021 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the mental health organization of your choice.
