Ronald A. Ferguson, 87, Lafayette passed away 7:51 am Tuesday September 7, 2021, at Creasy Springs Health Campus in Lafayette. He was born September 15, 1933, in Russiaville, the son of the late Noah and Lillian (Meyer) Ferguson. On July 21, 1972, he married Barbara J. Coffman, and she preceded him in death on January 23, 2012.
Ronald graduated high school from Circleville High School. He was a member of West Point Christian Church and was a volunteer fireman for Johnson Twp. Ronald enjoyed doing puzzles and gardening in his spare time.
Ronald is survived by his children, Mica (Pat) Ferguson, Donald (Susan Baker) Ferguson, Danny Wojnowski, James Ferguson, Marcus Ferguson, Opal (Doug) Flood, Jody (Lonnie) O’Neal; sisters, Helen (Robert) Hamilton of Sheridan, Elizabeth Saunders of Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Lillian Ferguson; wife, Lela (Unger) Flood; wife, Barbara Ferguson; daughter-in-law, Carla Ferguson.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday September 14, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday September 15, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Darren Miracle officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Point Christian Church, 5112 North County Road 1250 East, Russiaville, IN 46979. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.