Roland E. Beaty, 73, of Greentown, passed away at 12:12 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born July 9, 1947, in Tipton, to Robert and Irene (Smith) Beaty. On July 14, 1968, he married Carleen Lyons, in Kokomo, and she survives.
Roland was a 1965 graduate of Tipton High School. He retired from Delco/General Motors in 2006 and became a part-time babysitter for his beloved granddaughter in 2008 until she started kindergarten in 2014. Roland then started working at the Wildcat Golf Course, which he loved. Golfing was his second love, his first was his family and friends.
Roland was a huge John Wayne and Hopalong Cassidy fan as well as a fan of sci-fi and comic book movies. He collected knives, played blackjack and occasionally attended cookies and canvas with his daughter and granddaughter. He looked forward to every summer going to Bright Leaf Golf Resort with his wonderful friends.
In addition to his wife, Carleen Beaty, survivors include his daughter, Katie (Joe) Ellis; granddaughter, Samantha Ellis; brother, Ed (Maggie) Beaty, of Bonita Springs, Florida/Cicero, Indiana; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karena & Dan Burchfield, of Fayetteville, Georgia; several nephews; and his beloved dog, Sandy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Andy Beaty; and sister, Iris.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Roland asked that donations be made to Solidarity FCU for his granddaughter’s college fund. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
