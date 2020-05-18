Roger W. VanDyke, 68, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 10:38 a.m. at his home in Kokomo. He was born June 24, 1951 to the late Robert and Wilma VanDyke. He married Sherry Hoghe Pettay in 1985 in Peru, Indiana and she survives.
Roger retired as a brakeman from the Norfolk and Southern Railroad with over 29 years service. Surviving family include his wife Sherry VanDyke of Kokomo and siblings, James VanDyke, Gail VanDyke and Jane (Tim) Holland, all of Peru. He is preceded in death by his parents and step son, Eric S. Pettay.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date in the Galveston Cemetery. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
