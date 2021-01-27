Roger “Radar” Dale Pierce, 63, Kokomo, passed away at 3:19 pm Monday, January 25, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born March 29, 1957, in Kokomo, the son of the late R. Rodger & Zona (Harrington) Pierce. On February 28, 1975, at the First Assembly of God Church in Kokomo, he married Debbie Farris and she survives.
Dale was a 1975 graduate of Kokomo High School and had attended Purdue University. He retired from General Motors as a pipefitter. Dale enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and singing. He loved music and played several instruments. Dale also loved riding his Harley and being with his grandchildren. Dale never met a stranger and touched so many lives. He was a very giving and generous person who would give to anyone in need.
Along with his wife Debbie, Dale is also survived by his children, Angie (Jason) Murray and Angel (Rolando) Fuentes; grandchildren, Tyler Murray, Kelsey Murray, Elias Fuentes, Victoria Fuentes and Analis Fuentes; sisters, Peggy (Phil) Thurston and Tammy (Brent) Oliver; brother-in-law, Kenny Ferren, along with several nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dyan Ferren; and in-laws, Anita and Homer Farris.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Gospel Light Mission Church, 1407 Belmont Ave., Kokomo, with Pastor Terry Russell and Pastor Brent Oliver officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Friday at the church. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Roger "Radar" Dale Pierce's family, please visit our floral store.