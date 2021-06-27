Roger Lee Kring, 79, Greentown, passed away at 12:28 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. He was born September 10, 1941, in Kokomo, the son of the late Howard Franklin Kring and Betty Jane (Householder) Kring Powers. On November 28, 1982, he married Sharon Headley at their home, and she survives.
Roger is a graduate of Kokomo High School. He was the former fire chief of Harrison Township. In 1992, he retired from General Motors where he worked as an electrician for many years. Roger was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the New London Masonic Lodge. Roger enjoyed skeet shooting, hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was referred to as a master of all trades.
In addition to his wife Sharon, he is survived by his children, David Kring, Teresa (Brad) Rush, Thomas Eikenberry, and Tracy (Mark) Carfagna; grandchildren, Ashleigh Eikenberry, Thomas (Heaven) Eikenberry II, Mikayla Eikenberry, Kelsey Eikenberry, Matthew Carfagna, Tyler Walls, and Rachel Carfagna; 1 great-grandchild on the way; and siblings, Margaret Pitser, Jim Powers, and Susan Kring; along with several nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, with Pastor Tim Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the funeral home. A Masonic service will take place at 7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home, provided by the New London Masonic Lodge. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to Roger's family, please visit our floral store.