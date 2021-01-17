Roger L. Ledbetter, 73, Kokomo, passed away 9:30pm, Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Community Howard Hospital in Kokomo. He was born on July 19, 1947, in Newton, Kansas, to Marion and Fern (Collins) Ledbetter.
Roger was a 1965 graduate of Eastern High School. He served in the United States Navy. He worked as a Truck Driver for Jarrett Trucking. His hobbies included fishing, going to car shows, collecting knives and doing Indian bead work and making knife handles.
Roger is survived by his parents, Marion and Fern Ledbetter; children, Ryan Ledbetter and Courtney (Andrew) Jay; siblings, Rhonda (John) Rocchio, Cheryl (Charles) Squires, Mark Ledbetter (Mary Loy); and grandchildren, Cameron and Alexis Ledbetter, Audrey, Andrew, and Sophia Jay.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
