Roger Kent Seal, 58, passed away at Community Howard in Kokomo on Saturday July 31 at 6:30am. He was born on September 18, 1962 to the late Herman “Ed” and Eulalia “Lala” (Chacon) Seal. On August 11, 1984, Roger married Karen Kay (Ingle) Seal, who survives. Together, they built a life while also earning the title of “Mom and Dad”, to three beautiful daughters. Roger had a big infectious smile.
Roger was employed at Haynes International 26 and a half years when he retired. He loved his co-workers like family, and shared many stories of them. He was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan and he and Karen are front row season ticket holders for their 25th season this year. They followed the Colts all the way to the Super Bowl in Miami, in 2010.
Roger spent many years at his favorite place, the ball field, coaching his daughter’s softball teams. He was very dedicated to the Taylor Girls Softball summer league. When the organization moved from Fairfield Christian Church in Oakford to Taylor School property, he dedicated many hours building ball diamonds, concessions, and dugouts from the ground up. After his daughters out grew youth softball, he continued to assist coaching high school softball. Roger was always in the stands cheering on his daughters, whether it was at softball games, volleyball matches, gymnastics competitions, track meets or cheerleading. He was an extremely proud father and husband.
A new kind of love was revealed to him when his first grandchild was born in 2011. He has since welcomed four more grandchildren, with another due in November, of which he is the only one in the family that knows the baby’s gender. When his grandchildren grew old enough to play sports, he found himself at the ball fields all over again. He attended countless baseball games until his health didn’t allow him.
Roger was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2019 and was fighting to get a double lung transplant. He remained positive and was very excited at this new chance at life. Unfortunately, the hope of the transplant came to a pause as he now had to now battle cancer. Rogers’ family wants to express extreme gratitude to Dr. Mohammad Tariq and Dr. Annette Moore who treated his health and fought just as hard as he did. They would like to extend this gratitude to the respiratory therapists and nurses in the progressive care unit at Howard Regional Health System in Kokomo.
Roger is survived by his wife of 37 years Karen Seal, daughters Kristen Seal (Wesley Burkett), Jennifer (David) Osborne, Kimberly (Kegan) Boe, grandchildren Owen Steward, Kaydence Osborne, Mason Seal, Emilia Osborne, Kallahan Boe and Baby Boe, sisters Debbie Seal, Annette Keating (Gary Curry), Janice (Dale) Hart, Tresa Seal (Bruce Gruendler), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, grandparents, sisters Kimberly Sue Seal, who passed away in 1970, Ruth Hayes, and Penny Dick.
A visitation for Roger will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 4-7pm. A celebration of life will take place Friday at 1pm at the mortuary. Roger's final resting place will follow the service at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery.