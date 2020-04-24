Roger Keith Lamberson, 77 of Kokomo IN, passed away Monday April 20, 2020. Known as “Tubby” to his nieces and nephews, he was a giving person, both of his material and of his time. He enjoyed watching baseball and was a loyal Cubbies fan. Golfing and biking were summer pastimes. He also liked gambling, often to his detriment. He is loved and will be missed by his family and friends. He was proceded in death by his mother and father, Orpha and Arthur Lamberson, sister Nancy Pickering, and niece Lisa Jackson.
Surviving are brother Larry Lamberson, nieces and nephews Joe, Anna, Susie, Greg, Debbie, Larry, John, Maricruz and great nieces and nephews Jonathan, Rachel, Carey, Greg, Jilinda, Joshua, Melissa, Nahum, Micah, and Lillianna.