Roger K. Bowman, 66, of Tipton, IN passed away peacefully at Community North Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1954 in Kokomo, IN the son of Denny and Leota (Sutton) Bowman.
Roger grew up in Kokomo, IN with loving family and friends. He graduated from Western High School in 1973. Roger met the love of his life Dana in 1972 in Kokomo, IN. They married in Kokomo, IN in 1976. Roger worked at Delco Electronics for 32 years before retiring in 2005. Roger enjoyed and was a life time member of HCVVO where he volunteered and was known as the residential hippy. "Hippy" as he was known was loved by all.
Surviving family members include his wife, Dana (Farrell) Bowman of Tipton, IN; son, Donavon Richardson of Tipton, IN; two daughters, Misty (James Blanton) Bowman of Russiaville, IN; Jamie Bowlin of Frankfort, IN; grandchildren, Alex, Julian and Jackson Bowlin; sisters, Dendra Sagarsee of Kokomo, IN; Treena Nordmark (Gary) of Florida; nieces and nephews, Gina Traylor; Jennifer Moore; Sarah Hamilton; Heidi McCready; Spencer LeBouff; Roy Sprinkle and many loving cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; one brother-in-law and one son-in-law.
Private family celebration of Roger's life is being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home