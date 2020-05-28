Roger Ditmore

Roger Dale Ditmore, 67, passed away on Friday, May 22 at 7pm at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born on October 5, 1952 to the late Roy and Rosetta (Garland) Ditmore in Maryville, Tennessee. He worked as a furniture mover for Peroulas North American Van Lines for 20 years, where he retired. He had a love for music, especially John Denver, and had an affinity for watching western films. He enjoyed having a cold drink and spending time with his family.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Ditmore. Five days following his death, his brother Ron passed in Tennessee.
He is survived by his children, Ben Ditmore and Lillie (John) Gundrum; a sister, Joyce Warren; two brothers, Leon (Dianne) and Ricky Ditmore; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Roger will be missed by all who knew him.
The family's wishes were for Roger to be cremated, and he will be laid to rest with his parents in Tennessee.
Eller's Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements.