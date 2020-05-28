Roger Ditmore

INDIANAPOLIS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAUVID(TM), a radioactive diagnostic agent, has been approved by the FDA for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging of the brain to estimate the density and distribution of aggregated tau neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) in adult patients with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease (AD).(1 )A neuropathological diagnosis of AD requires the demonstration of the presence of both beta-amyloid neuritic plaques and tau NFTs in the brain. TAUVID is the first and only approved diagnostic agent to image tau NFTs in the brain. Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), developed TAUVID and AMYVID(®) (Florbetapir F 18 Injection) to provide physicians with meaningful information on the presence of both pathologies to aid the evaluation of patients suspected of having AD.(1,2)