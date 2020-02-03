Roger Dean "Butch" Wells

Roger Dean “Butch” Wells, 71, Kokomo, passed away January 27, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo.  He was born March 12, 1948, the son of Norman Dean & Tonnetta (Horoho) Wells.  On May 24, 1969, he married Ann Lucas, and she survives.

Roger worked for Dietzen’s Bakery from 1969-1985, owned and operated Kokomo City Cab from 1988-2003, and was current owner and operator of Alto Express for 15 years.  He was a member of the Kokomo Country Club, Sons of the American Legion, and former member of the Howard Lodge F& AM. 

Along with his wife Ann, Roger is survived by his mother, Tonnetta Harrell; children, Kelly A. Wells Schneider, and Wade A. Wells; grandchildren, Tara Ann Schneider, and Kurt Stuart Schneider; siblings, Sandra (Rick) Dwyer, Ginger (Bill) Conaway, and Robin Wells, along with several nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his father, Norman Dean Wells.

A celebration of life and a time for memories can be shared at 5:00 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Kokomo Country Club, 1801 Country Club Drive, Kokomo.   Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-5 pm Saturday at the Country Club.  Shirley & Stout Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.  Roger requested that memorial contributions be made to a local charity of your choice.  Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com

To send flowers to Roger Dean "Butch" Wells' family, please visit our floral section.

Tags