Roger Dean “Butch” Wells, 71, Kokomo, passed away January 27, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born March 12, 1948, the son of Norman Dean & Tonnetta (Horoho) Wells. On May 24, 1969, he married Ann Lucas, and she survives.
Roger worked for Dietzen’s Bakery from 1969-1985, owned and operated Kokomo City Cab from 1988-2003, and was current owner and operator of Alto Express for 15 years. He was a member of the Kokomo Country Club, Sons of the American Legion, and former member of the Howard Lodge F& AM.
Along with his wife Ann, Roger is survived by his mother, Tonnetta Harrell; children, Kelly A. Wells Schneider, and Wade A. Wells; grandchildren, Tara Ann Schneider, and Kurt Stuart Schneider; siblings, Sandra (Rick) Dwyer, Ginger (Bill) Conaway, and Robin Wells, along with several nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Norman Dean Wells.
A celebration of life and a time for memories can be shared at 5:00 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Kokomo Country Club, 1801 Country Club Drive, Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-5 pm Saturday at the Country Club. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Roger requested that memorial contributions be made to a local charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
