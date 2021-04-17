Roger Dale Hester, 60, Rochester, passed away at 4:37 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021. He was born February 8, 1961 in Kokomo to Clifton and Janet (Dowden) Hester. On January 23, 1982 he married Sherry Lynn Shaffer and she survives.
Roger became certified in tool and die from Ivy Tech. He worked for Modine for 28 years and most recently for Tyson. To Roger, his grandkids were his world. He cherished time spent with them including watching them play their various sports. When his children were young he devoted time to coaching them as they played baseball. He enjoyed computers and NASCAR racing, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr. Roger and Sherry also enjoyed traveling together throughout their marriage.
Roger is survived by his wife, Sherry Hester; father, Clifton Hester; children, Matthew (Rachel) Hester, Randy Hester, Donovan Hester, Tisha Hester and Mark (Manda) Tyler; grandchildren, Trevin “Partner” Hester, Nichole “Toodlums” Hester, Braxton “Chunky Butt” Hester, Mackenzie “Snookums” Hester, Zoey “Doodle Bug” Hester, Kenneth “Tiger” Hester, Eli “Monkey” Somsel, Gavin “Lil Red” Meyer, Hunter Tyler, Brody Tyler and Greyson Tyler; brothers, Wilbur “Bud” (Penny) Hester and Clifton “Gene” (Janet) Hester; sister, Angel (Mike) Harmon; brothers-in-law, Charles Shaffer Jr. and Travis (Laura) Shaffer; sisters-in-law, Carol (Troy) Chaney and Crystal (Carlos) Hernandez; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Hester; and brother-in-law, Russell Anthony.
Funeral services celebrating Roger’s life will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road with Kevin DeBard officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Roger’s name to the Leukemia Foundation. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
