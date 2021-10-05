Roger D. Perkins, 62, Greentown passed away at his residence Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born in Kokomo, Indiana to John H. and Betty Ruth (Helton) Perkins on August 6, 1959.
He graduated from Eastern High School in 1978. After graduating he served in the United States Marines. He had been employed by RAD Construction as a flagmen for the state.
Roger enjoyed playing guitar and talking with his neighbors.
He is survived by sisters, Tracey (Albert) Bell and Holly (Larry) Porter. Nephews Albert “A.J.” Bell, Jr., Steven Bell, Brandon Michael Porter, and Kain Michael Porter; nieces, Marley Rene Porter and Kayla Nicole Perkins. Sister-in-law, Nicci Perkins and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, brothers, John Alan Perkins and Michael Wayne Perkins.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. Military rites will be provided by the Greentown American Legion Post #317. A gathering will be held after at the Greentown Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
