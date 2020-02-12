Robyn Kay Fernandes, 46, Kokomo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:22 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born September 14, 1973, in Kokomo, the daughter of Richard Owen & Carol Ann (Myers) Fernandes.
Robyn was a 1993 graduate of Northwestern High School. She had worked for Kroger in the bakery. Robyn enjoyed word finds and playing Bejeweled, in which she set and reached her personal goal of 100 million points before her passing. She also enjoyed playing Skip Bo, camping, and going out to dinner with her family. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church and loved to tell her church family jokes.
Along with her parents, Richard and Carol Ann Fernandes, Robyn is survived by her siblings, Kim Fernandes (Tom Reese), Jodi (Kevin) Perry, and Mark (Amanda) Fernandes; nieces and nephews, Samantha (Eric) Fritch, Olivia (Steven) Wright, Nick Perry, Josh Perry, Jacob Perry, Kaylynne Fernandes, and Karter Fernandes; great-niece, Harper Rose Fritch; and aunt, Judy (Kenny) Garner.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday February 13, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Brian Hughes and Jackie Varnell officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God or Bridges Outreach. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Robyn's family, please visit our floral section.