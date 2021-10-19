Robin R. Oberndorfer, 60, Kokomo, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Kokomo on January 11, 1961 to Jerry Rust and Glenda (Goins) Phillips. She married Rick Williams and he survives.
Robin was a 1979 graduate of Kokomo High School and received her Associates Degree from Ivy Tech in Computer Programming. She was a member of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, and enjoyed playing pool and Scrabble, going dancing, camping, kayaking, and being outdoors. But above all, she loved being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and enjoyed making memories with her family.
Along with her husband, Robin is survived by her mother; children, Joshua Kuefner, Shane (Jessica) Kuefner, Jasmine Stiner, Amanda (Tony) Cicalo, Erik Oberndorfer, Adam Oberndorfer, and Andrew Oberndorfer; a sister, Kim Farmer; seventeen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and her loyal dog, Duke.
She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Sharlee Rust; and grandson, Cody Kuefner.
A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 4-6pm, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
