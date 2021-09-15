Robin J. (Mullins) Smith

Robin J. Smith, 66, Kokomo, passed away at 4:34 am Monday, September 13, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born August 23, 1955, the daughter of Ronald L. & Helen Jean (Stanley) Mullins.
Robin was a 1973 graduate of Kokomo High School and had attended Ivy Tech Community College. She retired from ACM Adept Custom Molders after 23 years of service. Robin was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed latch hook, cross stitch and had been an avid reader since childhood.
Robin is survived by her mother, Helen Jean Mullins; sister, Kim Mullins (Mike Phillips); daughters, Wendy (Eric) Chaney and Heidi Smith; grandchildren, Alexis Chaney, Harmonie Smith and Malaki Chaney.
Robin was preceded in death by her father, Ronald L. Mullins.
Funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Danny Adams officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2:00 pm until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Robin’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.