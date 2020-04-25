Roberta L. Smith

Roberta Louise (Zimmerman) Smith, age 92 of Tipton went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8:53 p.m., passing peacefully at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. Roberta was born on September 23, 1927 at Twin City Hospital in Dennison, Ohio. She was the third daughter of Josephine (West) Zimmerman and William Theodore Zimmerman. Roberta married Donald Smith on October 24, 1953 and they shared over 66 years of happiness together.

Roberta graduated from the Andrews School in Willoughby, Ohio. She worked many jobs before moving to Indiana to live with her sister and husband, Marjorie and Eugene Baranowski, the owners of Triangle Inn, Located at St. Rd. 28 & U.S. 31 in Tipton County. It was while working here that she met her future husband Don. After getting married they bought their first and only home in Goldsmith where they resided until moving to Autumnwood Village in the summer of 2015.

Roberta, or Bobbie as she was lovingly called by her friends and family, loved her job of being a stay-at-home mom, helping only on the farm that Don had purchased from his grandparents at Little New York and driving a farm truck hauling corn and soybeans to different elevators. She also had her own derogueing and detasseling crew of local kids once her kids were old enough to help in the Pioneer fields that Don worked. Many memories were made in the fields for her children and their local friends, learning what “real work was”! After the children were raised she was also the Postmaster-Relief at the Goldsmith Post Office.

Roberta was an officer for her children’s PTA at Kempton Elementary School, a 4-H leader of Busy fingers 4-H Club, member of the Tetersburg Christian Church and the Willing Workers Womens Group in Tetersburg.

Her love and legacy will be carried on through her husband Don; sister-in-law Barb (Greg) Fowler, Eaton; children Michael (Cathy) Smith, Morgantown and Cheryl (Patrick) Comer, Tipton; nine grandchildren, Traci Dinkens (special friend Brian Reed), Nicholas (Wendy) Comer, Krista Doss (special friend Nate Townsel), Chad (Tristan) Comer, Eric (Lauren) Smith, Kyle (Jessica) Comer, Tyler (Tasha) Smith, Courtney (Josh) Watts and Corey (Emily) Smith.

Roberta is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren, Ryan (Katie) Smith, Jacob Dinkens, Olivia Dinkens, Zoey Clardy, Blaise Doss, Jameson Downan, MaKenna Comer, Macie Comer, Eden Comer, Adelyn Comer, Levi Comer, Paisley Comer, Preston Comer, Carter Watts, Clark Smith, Ryder Redenour, Olivia Smith and Mason Smith. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents Josephine and William Zimmerman; siblings Marjorie (Zimmerman) Baranowski, Joanne (Zimmerman) Kelly, infant brother Billy Zimmerman, infant sister Shirley Anne Zimmerman; her son Donald who she loved and adored and many aunts, uncles and cousins from the Columbus, Ohio area.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to Roberta’s family with a drive-thru visitation honoring her at Young-Nichols Funeral Home on Monday, April 27 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Visitors will remain in their cars but be able to talk to Roberta’s family members.

A private family funeral at Tetersburg Cemetery will follow the visitation with Steve Brown presiding. The funeral will be taped and everyone is invited to watch the funeral later Monday by following the link on Roberta’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

Per her love for sports and her local high school team, Tipton Blue Devils, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Tipton High School Athletics: In Memory of Roberta Smith.

Roberta’s family would love to thank all of the employees of Miller’s Merry Manor who lovingly took care of her for the past 2 ½ years.