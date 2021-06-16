Roberta Jackson, age 72, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born on April 26, 1949, in Kokomo, Indiana. She was the daughter of Jesse and Novella (Hogan) Edington, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her grandparents: Douglas (Iola) Hogan, Sr.; brothers: Albert, Nathaniel, James, Robert, Raymond, and Gary; uncles: Douglas Hogan, Jr., Russell Hogan, Sr., Jesse Hogan, Robert Hogan, Sr., and William Hogan; aunts: Lawrene Waggoner and Pearl Ellison.
Roberta graduated Kokomo High School in 1968. She was employed at General Motors-Delco Electronics for thirty-two years, where she retired in 1999.
Bertie had an enormous heart and welcomed everyone with open arms. She also had an infectious laugh anyone would love to be around. She passionately enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking, shopping, and solving Sudoku puzzles. She was known for her big heart, loving ways, beautiful crafts, and hand-made towel sets. She is going to be greatly missed by all but will leave an infinite void with her son and grandson.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her son: Ozzie; grandson: Quincy; brothers: John Henry (Jaqueline), Ronald, and Thomas (Vanessa); sisters: Beverly, Brenda (Jimmy), Yvonne, Evelyn, and Angela; aunt: Lenora; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, special friends, and coworkers.
A homegoing celebration will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Greater Mount Olive Temple, 600 E. Alto Rd. Kokomo, with District Elder Allen D. Arila Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the church from 11:00 am until the start of the service. Services of comfort are entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com
