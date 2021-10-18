Roberta A. (Leman) DeGraaff

Roberta DeGraaff, 80, Kokomo, went to be with the Lord Friday evening, Oct 15, 2021 at Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette. Roberta was born July 1, 1941, to Edward and Ruth Leman in Francesville, IN where she attended and graduated from school in 1959. As a farm girl, she had many responsibilities related to the household and younger siblings.
She took her first job at Vontobel Hardware in Francesville. In 1960 she attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO where she met and married Ron DeGraaff, a farm boy from Idaho. They were married in Remington, IN on June 30, 1961. After marriage, they filled various pastorates in Ohio, Idaho, and Indiana including Russiaville where they served over nineteen years. In addition to raising four children, she worked various secretarial and receptionist positions that included medical and financial offices, but also Evangelical Baptist Missions offices in Kokomo and Indianapolis.
Our family affectionately acknowledges her excellence as wife, mother, housekeeper, and cook (The best cheesy potatoes around). She invited many into her home and delivered many meals to those physically unable.
She is survived by her loving husband Ron, her son Scott DeGraaff with wife Tracy in Huntsville, AL, her daughter Lynda Cleveland with husband Gary in Jefferson, GA, her son Timothy DeGraaff with wife Cynthia in New Albany, IN, and her son Rick DeGraaff with wife Jennifer in Kokomo, IN. She was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren, five boys and four girls. Two sets of stillborn twins (two girls and two boys), and three brothers have preceded her in death.
Her love, sacrifice, and prayers will be deeply missed. She left an indelible mark on our family that we will always cherish.
Funeral services celebrating Roberta’s Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, with Pastor Toph Elkins officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made in Roberta’s memory to Samaritan Care Givers. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
