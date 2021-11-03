Robert William Wesner, age 84, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Robert was born October 14, 1937 in Baltimore, MD to Lawrence E. and Mildred K. (Mountain) Wesner. On March 10, 1962 Robert married Eula F. Lawson and she survives.
Robert was a 1956 Lower Marion High School graduate in Ardmore, PA. He was in the United States Army as a 1st SGT. Robert was a past president of the Haynes Apperson Antique Auto Club, a member of the classic car club of America and a member of the American Legion Post 6. He was a member of St. Lukes United Methodist Church and past chairman of the trustees. Robert was a member of forty & 8 and a past president of the Western School PTA. He enjoyed his time with hot rod cars and making trips to the James Dean festival.
Survivors include his wife; Eula F. Wesner, daughters; Janet K. (Mike) Singleton, Lori A. (Tim) Mickle, brother; Lawrence A. (Jean) Wesner, grandchildren; Ashley N. (Brent) Fye, Blake M. Singleton, Trevor W. Mickle, Cameron J. Mickle, great grandchildren; Ross M. Singleton, Chloe L. Fye and Lyla G. Singleton.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary on Webster St. with Pastor Scott Patterson officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11am till the start of funeral services. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.