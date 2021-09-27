It is with sadness that the family of Robert Wilkerson, 82, announces his passing on September 25, 2021. He was born January 14, 1939 in Monticello Kentucky.
Robert served his country with honor in the United States Army. He retired from general Motors after 30 years. He served as Committee Chairman UAW 292.
Robert is survived by his wife Darlene (James) Wilkerson; son Robert Adam (Tina) Wilkerson; step-son, Tim (Gina) McAinich; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Allen Michael, Rheanna, Tory, Jeffrey and several great grandchildren.
Visitation for Robert Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo Indiana, 46902. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. also at Ellers Mortuary. Pastor Mike Alley will officiate.
Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery following his service. You may find Robert’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to order flowers and leave a message for the family.