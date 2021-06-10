Robert W. Gann, Sr.

Robert Wayne Gann, Sr., 82, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on June 8, 2021. He was born on August 18, 1938 in Quincy, IL the son of William and Mary Gann. On September 9, 1957 he married Hope (Lujan) Gann.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he met the love of his life and wife of 64 years in Roswell, New Mexico. He worked for Delco Electronics and Cuneo Press. Robert was a faithful member of the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends. Robert was always volunteering to help others in need. His vivacious and out going personality was unforgettable. Robert loved animals especially his pet dogs Nina, Lady and Leo. He had an adventurous spirit which included earning his solo pilot license, boating, white water rafting, bungee jumping, and wrestling bears. Robert was a self made man who flipped homes and owned and operated the Jolly Roger Ice Cream Truck.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Hope Gann of Kokomo, IN; son, Robert W. Gann, Jr. (Anna) of Coarsegold, CA; daughter, Ginger Schocke (William) of Carmel, IN; grandchildren, Heather Plascencia, Nathan Gann (Jessica), Amanda Schocke, Kyle Gann (Amanda), Adam Schocke (Alexandra), Ali Pashley (Noah), Alexandra Gann, Kelsey Quinn-Gann; six great granchildren and two on the way; and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Edward Joseph Gann, two sisters and a brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 PM Friday, June 11, 2021 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 3155 County Road South 200 West Kokomo, IN 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.
Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Elara Caring Hospice in Kokomo, IN or to Pals for Paws, https://palsforpawsinc.com