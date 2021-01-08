Robert Stephen "Steve" Benzinger

Robert “Steve” Stephen Benzinger, 79, Logansport, passed away at 3:22 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Chase Center Rehabilitation & Nursing Services in Logansport. He was born January 18, 1941 to the late Marion and Gertrude (Kelley) Benzinger in Kokomo.
Steve retired from Continental Steel after 27 years of service. He also retired from the State Hospital after 10 years where he worked in security. He enjoyed his faith, worship, family gatherings, and playing cards. Steve was an avid sports fan, and his favorite tv show was M.A.S.H.
Steve is survived by his three sons, Steve Benzinger, Brett Benzinger and Bart (Melody) Benzinger; brother, Paul R. “Dick” (Sherri) Benzinger; and special nephew and caregiver, Paul “Jake” Hoff.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his son, Brian Benzinger; sister, Patricia Hensel; and brother-in-law, Hiram Hensel.
Private services will be held with Mark Engle officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.
