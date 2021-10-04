Robert Shawn Fye, 47, Kokomo, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at his home. He was born November 12, 1973, in Kokomo, the son of Phillip Lane & Vicki (Hull) Fye.
Shawn was a 1992 graduate of Kokomo High School. He worked with General Motors for the last 23 years in skilled trades. Shawn enjoyed drawing, sculptures and art work in general. He loved his dog, Pearl who was his pride and joy. Shawn was also an avid Indianapolis Colts fan.
Shawn is survived by his mother, Vicki Fye; daughter, Sara (fiancé, Josh Ellis) Fye; grandson, Brayden Ellis; brothers, Cobi (Tabby) Fye and Bryan (Leane) Fye; niece and nephews, Aubrey Fye, Ashton Fye and Ryker Fye; and grandmother, Carlene “Yaya” Crowther.
Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Fye.
Funeral service for Shawn will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Shawn’s memory to The Husky Halfway House, 121130 S. 4180 Road, Eufaula, OK 74432 or www.huskyhalfwayhouse.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.