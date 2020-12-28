Robert Scott Yoakum, 57, Burrows, passed away at 8:48 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at his home. He was born January 16, 1963, in Portland, Oregon, the son of the late Robert Lee and Dorothy (Dust) Yoakum.
Robert graduated high school in Blue Springs, MO, in 1981. He worked as a heavy machinery mechanic for over 20 years. He served in the United States Air Force. Robert was an avid gun collector. He loved target shooting, motorcycles, and most importantly, the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed time with his family and his canine companions, Wolfie and Brizzo.
Robert is survived by his children, Amber (Chris) Daily, Dustin (Nicole) Yoakum, Travis (Kensi) Yoakum; grandchildren, Rylyn, Cohen, Brooklyn, Crew, Brecken, Jaxon; siblings, Vicki (Bruce) Corwin, Gwen (Tim) Toppe, Kimberly (Chuck) Matthews; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Yoakum; and his mother, Dorothy (Dust) Yoakum.
There are no funeral services planned for Robert. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
