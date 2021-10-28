Robert "Rob" G. Arnett

Robert “Rob” Gerald Arnett, 41, Kokomo, passed away on Sunday October 24, 2021, at his home. He was born on February 18, 1980, in Kokomo, to Tom Arnett and Phyllis Hardaway.
Rob graduated from Taylor High School in 1998. He had been working at Stephen’s Machine as a fabricator for the last 8 years. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
Rob is survived by his son, Tredan Arnett; brother, Tommy (Larinda) Arnett; sister, Brandy Ruble; grandmother, Margie “Nonnie” Arnett; nephews, Thomas and Tyler Arnett; and his work family at Stephens Machine.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Hardaway; father and stepmother, Tom and Connie Arnett; stepsister, Vonda Johnson; stepbrother, Troy Barnette; and grandfather, Robert Arnett.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday October 30, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the funeral home. The family would like everyone to be comfortable, so please feel free to dress casually. Donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.