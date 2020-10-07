Robert R. Braswell

Robert Raydon Braswell, 83, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1936 in McAlester, OK the son of Thomas Haywood and Clara Mae (Raydon) Braswell. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After serving his country in the military he worked his way through college and graduated from Southeastern State in Oklahoma. On August 8, 1964 he married Norma Diane (Miller) Braswell who survives.
Bob was an elementary teacher for 25 years. He received his Masters Degree in Education from Ball State University. He was also the owner and operator of Braswell Landscaping for over 40 years. Bob enjoyed coaching youth sports, including his son. He also enjoyed playing cards in his spare time. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family.
Surviving relatives include his loving wife of 56 years who devoted every day the past four years to being there for Bob, Diane Braswell of Kokomo, IN; daughter Rebecca (Brian) LaGrave of Moulton, AL; son Christopher (Susan) Braswell of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Hannah D. (Luke) Mooney; Samuel Raydon LaGrave; Daniel LaGrave; Clara Braswell; Sarah LaGrave; Jillian Braswell; three great grandsons, Caleb, Silas Robert and Jedidiah Mooney; brother Thomas Jerry (Shirley) Braswell of McAlester, OK; brother-in-law Dwain (Connie) Miller of Frankfort, IN and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Albert R. Braswell.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Wellbrooke of Kokomo for the care and love that was given to Bob during the past four years.
Public visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, IN. Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in Kokomo, IN. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com