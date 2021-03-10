Robert Neal Gatlin

Robert (Bob) Neal Gatlin, 79, passed away in his home on March 8, 2021 at 1:41 p.m. Born on January 5th, 1942 to John Franklin Gatlin and Opal Lee (Burgan) Gatlin in Walling Creek Kentucky, Bob was married to the love of his life, Anita Christine (Siler) Gatlin for 55 years. She preceded him in death on May 4, 2019.

Bob went to Kokomo High School and worked hard to get his journeyman’s card as an electrician. He worked for 30 years at Chrysler and retired in 2003 as a skilled tradesman. He liked his job in Circuit Board Repair and all the people he worked with there.

Robert was a veteran and served in the United States Army from 1963-1965 as a Military Policeman. He and Anita lived in Arizona, as he served on the base at Fort Huachuca.

They had two daughters, Cassandra Lynn Long (William) and Kemberly Renee Howell (Craig). Bob was extremely close to his son-in-law, Craig, with whom he would build cars, trucks, or “projects” in their shop. Bob had an orange 1948 Dodge truck that he would take to local area car shows.

Robert and Anita had eight grandchildren who they loved: Anna Long Holaway (Nick), Katie Howell, Neal Long, Robert Howell (Emma), Sarah Long Kelley (Austin), Cody Howell (Madilynn Burke), Christian Howell (Alanna Lease), and Alexis Howell. They have two great-grandchildren, Scarlett Anita Howell and Nathan Holaway.

He had three siblings, Jerry Gatlin, who preceded him in death, Ina (Steve) Henderson, and Donna (Ed) Johnson.

Bob had a dog that he loved, Bojack.

Bob and Anita worked on geneology for many years, traveling all over the United States researching in libraries and graveyards. They loved to travel!!!! Bob liked working on puzzles everyday with his daughter, Kem. He also enjoyed knitting and woodworking. He was meticulous in everything he did.

He was smart, talented and giving, but most importantly he loved Jesus.

A graveside service for Bob will be held at Sharpsville Cemetery at a later date.