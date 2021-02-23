Robert Moore

Robert (Bob) Frank Moore passed away at home on February 18, 2021. He was born to Linda and Everett Moore on January 28, 1964, in Norfolk VA. He graduated from Kokomo High School 1982 and enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a Field Artillery Crew Member in Germany.
Bob was an avid sports fan who loved the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. He worked in retail for many years.
Family would like to extend a thank you to Turtle Creek Apartment staff for their kindness. He was preceded in death by Linda Herren (mother) and Roger Herren (father), Uncle Mike Sweezy, and David Sweezy.
Bob is survived by Troy Moore (brother), John Moore (brother), Laura Moore (sister), Janet Sweezy (aunt), Jodi Sweezy (aunt), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert's two best friends were Mark Henninger and his dog, Toto.
A private service for Bob will be on Friday, February 26 at Ellers Mortuary. Bob will be laid to rest at Crown Point Cemetery.