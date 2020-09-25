Robert Monroe Burton, 85, of Anderson, Indiana (formerly of Carmel, IN & Kokomo, IN) passed away on September 22, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1935 in Kokomo, IN the son of Arthur and Mary-Katherine (Wilson) Burton. On June 26, 1954, he married Amelia Ann (Tilley) Burton. They were married for 57 years until her death in 2011. In 2012, he married Joan (Ely) Wood Burton, who survives.
Robert was graduated from Kokomo High School in 1953, and Purdue University in 1957. He received his master's degree in engineering from Purdue University where he was inducted into the engineering honor society Tau Beta Pi. After 37 years of service, he retired from Delco Electronics.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Joan (Ely) Wood Burton of Anderson, IN; two sons, Todd A. (Linda) Burton of Carmel, IN; Bryan D. (Joni) Burton of Highlands Ranch, CO; daughter, Laura Ann (Daniel) Hawkins of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Kendall Burton; Carter Burton; Peri Burton; Sydney Burton; Hannah (Ethan) Grimes;Katie Burton; Jordan Burton; and Cooper Burton; step-children, Clark (Rosalie) Harrison; Lori Vorhees; step-grandchildren, Audrey, Abby, Ava Vorhees, and Alex and Carly Harrison; sister Linda "Sissy" (Richard) Carter, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Amelia; baby son, Charles; two brothers, Donald and Larry Burton.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.