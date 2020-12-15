Our beloved baby, Robert Martin Neihouser, 2 pounds, 7 ounces, was born an angel at 1:01 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was the son of Ryan Lee Neihouser and Autumn Marie Kincaid.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandparents, Tim & Katie Childers and Marty & Angie Neihouser; great-grandparents, Mary Ann Kincaid, Bob & Terri Kincaid, Roy & Pam Childers, Perry & Sally Neihouser and Jerry & Ann Gerber; uncles and aunts, Randy (fiancé Makayla) Childers, Ashley Childers, Sean Childers, Julie Childers, Seth Neihouser, and Evan Neihouser; and many loving great-uncles and aunts.
Private funeral services will be held. Burial will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Francesville. Friends and family are invited to view the funeral service online beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, on the Francesville Apostolic Christian Church Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert to Heaven’s Hands, www.heavenshandskokomo.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
