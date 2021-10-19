The story of the earthly life of Robert Mark Sloan ended on Friday, October 15, 2021. But as a follower of Jesus his forever life in heaven has just begun. Born on August 20, 1963, Robert, known to most as Mark, was the eldest child of Robert V. and Jacqueline (Smith-Sloan) Kellogg.

Mark was born and spent many of his early years in the Marion, Gas City, & Jonesboro area, graduating from Mississinewa High School with the class of 1982. For the last twenty plus years, Mark lived and worked in Kokomo for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and was a member of UAW Local 685.

Mark’s life was marked by deep convictions. A proud veteran of the US Navy, Mark served his beloved country aboard the USS Shenandoah AD-44 in Southeast Asia and earned the bronze star as well as the national defense service medal.

Mark was passionate about his faith in God. He never missed a chance to share the good news and prayed fervently for friends and family members who didn’t know the Lord. Mark’s spiritual formation flourished during his time at Calvary Ministries’ International Christian Training Center in Ft. Wayne, IN where he received an Associates Degree in Biblical Studies in 1987.

Mark found great satisfaction in physical fitness. He spent a lot of his free time working out in local gyms lifting weights for bodybuilding. When Mark wasn’t exercising he could be found riding his motorcycle or enjoying time with his pet cats.

Mark’s most significant love after God was his family, and is survived by spouse, Rae Jean (Hibschman) Sloan, mother, Jacqueline Kellogg, siblings; Jill (Tracy) Kilgore, Steve Sloan, and Amber Sloan, brother-in-law, Tim (Stefanie) Hibschman, aunt, Virginia Smith, nieces and nephews; Nicole (Adam) Skeens, Heather (Dillon) Martin, Tiana Chapman, Cori Chapman, James Hibschman, and Sofie Hibschman.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Robert V. Sloan, Jr., stepfather Philip Kellogg, father and mother in law, James Ray and Annabelle (Bardsley) Hibschman, grandparents, Robert V. Sloan Sr. and Ruby Sloan, Cecil and Willidean Smith, uncle, Jerry Smith and niece, Jasmine Sloan.

Visitation will be at Hasler and Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown, IN between 4pm-7pm, Friday, October 22, 2021 and then Saturday, October 23 from 10 am until the start of Mark’s Celebration of Life Service at 11am at Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Rd. Kokomo, IN with Pastor Jim Bradley officiating. Graveside service with full military honors to be held immediately following the funeral at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown, IN led by Rev. Mark Bardsley. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion Post 317.

In lieu of flowers and in continuation of Mark’s spiritual legacy, please consider a donation to the ministry of Wellsprings of Freedom International. Visit: wellspringsoffreedom.com and click: Donate.

Hasler & Stout Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.