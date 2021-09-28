Robert M. Jay, Sr., 91 of Tipton died at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on May 6, 1930 in Huntington, Indiana to Marland & Verna (Smith) Jay. On June 26, 1966 he married Jayne E. Combs and she survives. The couple enjoyed 55 years of marriage together raising family.
Robert worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo as a Designer before retiring in 1992. He loved spending time with his family and collecting. He collected clocks, watches, Hopalong Cassidy memorabilia, and old cars. Robert proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife Jayne of Tipton; two children, Robert M. Jay, Jr. and wife Marijane of Kempton, Lynda L. Simpson and husband Dave of Sharpsville; a sister-in-law Doris of Marion; seven grandchildren, Melanie, Shelly, Josh, Amanda, Jennifer, Stephanie, and Corey; nine great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kaiya, Jordan, Gavin, Aliah, Alexis, Alyvia, Ayden, and Harper. Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Barentine; a sister, Phyllis Myers; a brother, Gene Jay and a grandchild, Kristina.
A memorial service for Robert will be held at Young-Nichols Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on Friday with Pastor Doug Slack presiding. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 on Friday. The service will be live streamed on Robert’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com and be available for viewing later.
Robert will be entombed at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Kokomo with Military Honors at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Jay family with Robert’s arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Robert’s honor may be made to the music ministry at Kemp United Methodist Church, 228 N. Main Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.